The Devin Townsend Project go on hiatus

The Devin Townsend Project have announced that they’re on hiatus, so that their leader can concentrate on other projects.

Vocalist and guitarist Townsend reports that he’s working on four new albums and says that trying to work on all his musical ideas is “more than I, or anybody, can afford financially.”

He says in a Facebook statement: “So after eight years of touring with DTP, I’ve decided to take a break from this band and focus on a number of other projects I’ve been really wanting to do for some time now.

“The band have been there with me through thick and thin and we’ve shared some pretty great moments – I can’t say enough good things about them – and in the future, I’m sure we’ll work again.

“I have four new albums I am currently working on. I am in the finishing stages of one of the grandest and most overwhelming projects that I have been fortunate to do. It’s certainly my favourite DVD release of them all and is a powerful moment, if I can say so myself.

“Ocean Machine Live In Plovdiv (tentative name) mixing the orchestras, choirs, the ‘by-request’ set and the full Ocean Machine album in that magnificent setting has been hugely rewarding. Seeing this spectacle come to life is a testament to this period of work and I can’t wait for you to see and hear it.”

Townsend adds: “Life is short and I have a lot I need to say in some new and different avenues. I will certainly continue to play live in several new ways – starting next year – and I’m excited about some collaborative things that have also come up as well.

“I salute the band, the team, and the audience for allowing us to do what we have done and the patience to accommodate my persistent morphing. As someone who’s music is connected to his personal growth, I feel an obligation to follow this muse wherever it leads.

“To not do so would be in direct opposition to what it is I have fundamentally done for all these years.”

Townsend later gave further background details on the decision via Twitter, saying: “The reality of the situation is that I can’t do both DTP and these other compulsions at the same time. It’s simply more than I (or anybody) can afford financially.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience during all this as I feel it essential to do these other things. It was a hard choice.”

Townsend released seven albums under the Devin Townsend Project banner, their last being Transcendence in 2016.

