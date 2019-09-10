Devin Townsend to host masterclass at UK Guitar Show

Back in July, it was announced that Devin Townsend would perform at The UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show.

And with the event set to take place at London’s Business Design Centre on September 21-22, it’s been revealed that the Canadian musician will also host a masterclass on the Sunday.

Titled A Little Bit Of Everything, Townsend will cover all things guitar related and also look at how he records, mixes and lays down vocals in the studio. He’ll also take part in a Q&A session at 12.30pm on September 22.

Townsend will be joined over the weekend by other musicians, including Mr Big’s Paul Gilbert, The Mute Gods’ Nick Beggs, Lari Basillio, John Patitucci and many others.

The two-day event will not only feature some of the biggest manufacturers showcasing the latest equipment, but there will also be a vintage gear exhibit, live demonstrations, artist performances along with a number of clinics and workshops.

Tickets for The UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show are now available, so don’t miss out on what is sure to be a fantastic weekend.