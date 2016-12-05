Watch Def Leppard’s video for We Belong

Def Leppard have released a video for their track We Belong.

The song originally featured on the Sheffield outfit’s self-titled 11th album, which was released in 2015.

Def Leppard are gearing up to launch And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit DVD on February 10. It’s coming out on DVD and 2CD, Blu-Ray and digital video packages. It was filmed and recorded at Clarkston’s DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit while on their North American tour this summer.

Singer Joe Elliott said: “I had this idea that we should film one of the shows from the 2016 tour because apart from the Viva Hysteria shows, we hadn’t actually had a live performance filmed since 1988. With a new album out that was being so well received, it was just a case of where to do it.

“From the second the house lights went down, we could see the sun setting from the stage, and the energy from the crowd just seemed to intensify. It was a good choice and a great way to document Def Leppard in 2016.”

And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page.

And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit tracklist

Disc 1

Let’s Go Animal Let It Go Dangerous Foolin’ Love Bites Armaggeddon It Rock On Man Enough

Disc 2

Rocket Bringin’ On The Heartbreak Switch 625 Medley: Hysteria / Heroes Let’s Get Rocked Pour Some Sugar On Me Rock Of Ages Photograph

Every Def Leppard album ranked from worst to best