Watch studio footage of Metallica recording Confusion

Metallica have released studio footage showing them recording the track Confusion.

It features on the the band’s long-awaited 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which was released last month on Metallica’s Blackened label.

Confusion originally had the working title of Lima, with the video showing several stages in the recording process, including Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield jamming ideas together, Hetfield laying down the vocals and Kirk Hammett recording his guitar parts.

It follows Metallica’s video showcasing their promotional tour in support of the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic which they launched last week.

Earlier this week, Hammett said he could understand former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine’s long-held anger at being fired from the band.

Hammett said: “I’ve always shown a lot of empathy for him, understanding that he was just pissed off. It’s the equivalent of the woman of your life leaving you, when your band kicks you out. I’ve never been kicked out, but I can imagine it’s a horrible experience, especially if it’s a band that you feel really passionately about.

“So I can understand Dave’s plight over all these years. But I will also say that when we did these 30th-anniversary shows at the Fillmore and we invited Dave to play on all those Kill ‘Em All songs, man, it felt so good to have him playing on stage.”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is Metallica’s sixth chart-topping album in a row. The band continue to add dates to their upcoming WorldWired tour, with the latest confirmed appearance being at Rock On The Range in Ohio next May.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

