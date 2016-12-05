Watch making-of documentary on Lemmy statue

A documentary detailing the making of the life-size Lemmy bronze statue at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar & Grill has been released.

Live To Win: The Statue Of Lemmy Kilmister shows development directors Katon and Anne De Pena, concept artist Travis Moore and bar worker Mikey Maglieri discussing the sculpture of the late Motorhead frontman, which stands in what was the singer’s favourite drinking spot in West Hollywood.

It was commissioned after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death last December.

Motorhead’s longtime manager Todd Singerman said at the unveiling: “I look at him no differently than Johnny Cash, the Beatles and so on. He was real. He didn’t bullshit. The way he went on stage was the way he was at home. Go find that today.”

Lemmy’s partner Cheryl Keuleman added: “One of Lemmy’s worst fears was that when he died, the world would forget about him. He’s now immortal. No one ever will forget about him because he was a god. He was a man, but he was a god.”

The Rainbow Bar & Grill recently announced they’d renamed their drinking patio Lemmy’s Lounge. They’re also calling for an Los Angeles-based artist to paint a wall mural in tribute to the rock icon.

Those interested should submit a CV to the Lemmy’s Lounge website. The closing date for submissions is December 24, 2016.

