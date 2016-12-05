Ginger Wildheart in drive to raise mental health awareness

Ginger Wildheart has released a new single titled Fuck You Brain to highlight suicide prevention and raise mental health awareness.

He recorded the track with friend Ryan Hamilton, with proceeds after tax going directly to The Samaritans. It’s available to purchase along with the songs Ode To The Idiots and Dogbreath via Bandcamp for a minimum price of £5.

Ginger says: “Ironically I struggled even getting to the studio to record my parts for this single, deep as I was in my current battle with depression. The same attack that almost killed me a week ago.

“My depression wants me dead. So far I’m winning on weight advantage, but the battle is never over.

“This is a very vulnerable time of year for sufferers of mental health issues, and suicide sees a marked increase over Christmas and New Year. So the help provided by The Samaritans is invaluable, especially over this period.

“Please help us in helping someone this year.”

He continues: “Obviously severe depression is not seasonal, but the reminder that you yourself are ‘not doing so bad’ is reinforced over this festive holiday.

“If you have a healthy family, loved ones who are safe, a warm home, a job and a hot meal staring at you at some point, then you are doing better than many people this Christmas.

“To simply say ‘thank you’ for what you have, please donate for those suffering from suicidal thoughts, struggling with depression/anxiety, or for those helping such a person through this holiday period.

“Our suggestion is £5, but if you’re doing okay this year then please add a little. The people involved in this single all gave their time for free, and we’ll even be dropping a ‘thank you’ donation into the box. Let’s do this selflessly and with love.”

Ginger adds: “I’d like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make sure that this single happens in time to help. My warm thanks extend to every one of you for helping save someone’s life this Christmas.”

Ginger And The Wildhearts will head out on a run of five dates across the UK later this month.

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Dirt Box Disco and The Main Grains)

Dec 15: Newcastle Riverside (with Dirt Box Disco and The Main Grains)

Dec 16: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall (with Dirt Box Disco and The Main Grains)

Dec 17: London O2 Forum (with Dirt Box Disco, Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, Hey! Hello!, The Dowling Poole, The Main Grains and Elvana)

Dec 18: Manchester Ritz (with Hey! Hello! and The Main Grains)

