Watch Conjurer kick up a storm in live Thankless video

Conjurer have released a live video for their track Thankless.

It originally appeared on the band’s 2018 debut album Mire, with the new footage filmed during Dan Nightingale, Brady Deeprose, Jan Krause and Conor Marshall’s run of summer shows and festival appearances.

The band say: “This video was captured over summer 2019 and a multitude of shows and festivals we were a part of. Thank you for the continued support."

Conjurer will tour later this month across the UK and Europe with Earth Moves, Armed For Apocalypse and LLNN on select dates.

They’ll also release a split covers EP with Palm Reader on December 13 through Holy Roar Records.

Boasting four tracks with two covers each, both bands pay tribute to the acts that have influenced and inspired them, with Conjurer covering Mastodon’s Blood And Thunder and Slipknot’s Vermillion, while Palm Reader give their take on Rage Against The Machine’s Tire Me and Thrice’s Circles.