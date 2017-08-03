Trending

Watch Comeback Kid in Surrender Control video

Metal Hammer  

Comeback Kid release video for their new track Surrender Control - taken from upcoming 6th album Outsider

Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid have released a video to accompany their new track Surrender Control.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming sixth album Outsider, which is set to arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast/New Damage Records.

Comeback Kid previously released a stream of Absolute, which featured a guest appearance from Devin Townsend.

Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld said: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.”

He added: “On to the next chapter for Comeback Kid with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can’t wait to share what we have been working on.”

Outsider is now available for pre-order, while Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die will head out on a European tour together later this year.

Find further details below.

Comeback Kid Outsider tracklist

  1. Outsider
  2. Surrender Control
  3. Absolute
  4. Hell Of A Scene
  5. Somewhere, Somehow
  6. Consumed The Vision
  7. I’ll Be That
  8. Outrage
  9. Blindspot
  10. Livid, I’m Prime
  11. Recover
  12. Throw That Stone
  13. Moment In Time

Comeback Kid, Every Time I Die 2017 European tour

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany
Nov 18: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Nov 20: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 21: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 23: Utrecht Helling, Netherlands
Nov 24: London Koko, UK
Nov 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 26: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 29: Paris Gibus, France (without Every Time I Die)
Nov 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 01: Vienna Flex, Austria (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 02: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic (without Every Time I Die)

