Watch Comeback Kid in Surrender Control video

Comeback Kid have released a video to accompany their new track Surrender Control.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming sixth album Outsider, which is set to arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast/New Damage Records.

Comeback Kid previously released a stream of Absolute, which featured a guest appearance from Devin Townsend.

Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld said: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.”

He added: “On to the next chapter for Comeback Kid with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can’t wait to share what we have been working on.”

Outsider is now available for pre-order, while Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die will head out on a European tour together later this year.

Find further details below.

Comeback Kid Outsider tracklist

Outsider Surrender Control Absolute Hell Of A Scene Somewhere, Somehow Consumed The Vision I’ll Be That Outrage Blindspot Livid, I’m Prime Recover Throw That Stone Moment In Time

Comeback Kid, Every Time I Die 2017 European tour

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Nov 18: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Utrecht Helling, Netherlands

Nov 24: London Koko, UK

Nov 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 26: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 29: Paris Gibus, France (without Every Time I Die)

Nov 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 01: Vienna Flex, Austria (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 02: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic (without Every Time I Die)

New Metal Revolution: Architects - The Comeback Kids