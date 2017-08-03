Watch Comeback Kid in Surrender Control video

Comeback Kid have released a video to accompany their new track Surrender Control.
The song will feature on the band’s upcoming sixth album Outsider, which is set to arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast/New Damage Records.
Comeback Kid previously released a stream of Absolute, which featured a guest appearance from Devin Townsend.
Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld said: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.”
He added: “On to the next chapter for Comeback Kid with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can’t wait to share what we have been working on.”
Outsider is now available for pre-order, while Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die will head out on a European tour together later this year.
Find further details below.
Comeback Kid Outsider tracklist
- Outsider
- Surrender Control
- Absolute
- Hell Of A Scene
- Somewhere, Somehow
- Consumed The Vision
- I’ll Be That
- Outrage
- Blindspot
- Livid, I’m Prime
- Recover
- Throw That Stone
- Moment In Time
Comeback Kid, Every Time I Die 2017 European tour
Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany
Nov 18: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Nov 20: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 21: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 23: Utrecht Helling, Netherlands
Nov 24: London Koko, UK
Nov 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 26: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 29: Paris Gibus, France (without Every Time I Die)
Nov 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 01: Vienna Flex, Austria (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 02: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary (without Every Time I Die)
Dec 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic (without Every Time I Die)