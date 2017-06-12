Listen to new Comeback Kid track Absolute

Comeback Kid have released a new single titled Absolute.

The Canadian outfit teamed up with countryman Devin Townsend for the track, which will feature on their as-yet-untiled next album, which will launch via Nuclear Blast after they signed a new deal with the label.

Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld says: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.

“I’ve worked with Devin Townsend on another project before so to have him sing on Absolute was awesome for us. I was conjuring up his vocal style when laying down the guide vocals before we knew he was on board for the song. When we asked him to be a part of it, he was open and willing so we thank him for that. He definitely put his unique stamp on it.

“On to the next chapter for Comeback Kid with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can’t wait to share what we have been working on.”

As for signing a record deal with Nuclear Blast, Neufeld says he’s delighted to have the band on the label.

He continues: “Like Comeback Kid, Nuclear Blast is a label that focuses its energy globally as they have offices all over the world. That is really exciting for us as a band that prides itself on playing in as many corners of the earth as possible.

“Here in Canada, we are joining up with long-time friends at New Damage/Dine Alone. We have worked closely with them before so we know it will be a great fit and fresh start in our home country.”

Comeback Kid are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Jun 16: Dessel Festival Park Stenehei, Belgium

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Trier Ex-Haus, Germany

Jun 20: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Chez Heinz, Germany

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Gräfenheinichen With Full Force, Germany

Jun 26: Stockholm Cyklopen, Sweden

Jun 27: Oslo Sub Scene, Netherlands

Jun 28: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jun 29: Aalborg 1000Fryd, Denmark

Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 02: Aschaffenburg Hardcore Summer Fest, Germany

Jul 04: Královec Rock For People Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Rauhenebrach Krach am Bach, Germany

New Metal Revolution: Architects - The Comeback Kids