King 810 guitarist picked up on weapon charge

King 810 guitarist Andrew Beal was arrested on Sunday night on “a weapon’s charge” according to the band.

They confirmed the news via Facebook but have vowed to still go ahead with their set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival later this month.

The band say in a statement: “UK family – as Bloodstock is quickly approaching we wanted to update you on a situation we’re dealing with at home.

“Beal was brought in on a weapon’s charge on Sunday night. While the details of this bond are litigated we wanted to reassure all that we will be on stage at Bloodstock either as free men or as wanted men. Will keep you posted.”

It’s not the first time gun controversy has followed the Michigan outfit.

Last December, a show in Chicago was cancelled due to the band’s “excessive use of guns and violent imagery.” King 810 then pulled the plug on a planned appearance in Detroit when staff told them they couldn’t bring their weapons into the venue.

In the aftermath, frontman David Gunn refused to apologise for carrying weapons at their shows, saying firearms were part of the band’s “culture.”

He also slammed those who have criticised his comments about firearms, reporting that he’d been shot twice – and that’s why he would keep carrying weapons.

