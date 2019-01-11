Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s spirited live performance of Follow You

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live video showcasing their That’s the Spirit track Follow You.

The video sees frontman Oli Skyes urge the crowd to climb up on their friends’ shoulders before he delivers a stirring vocal performance.

Check it out below.

The live video comes ahead of the release of the band’s new studio album Amo, which is out two weeks today on January 25 via RCA.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the record, Sykes said: “There are some songs that are poppier than anything we’ve ever done before, but there are some songs that are weirder. Some that don’t even sound like rock songs.

"They’re still heavy and dark, but they tap into a different psyche and place. It sounds nothing like anything we’ve ever done before.”

Bring Me The Horizon have shared the Amo tracks Wonderful Life, Medicine and the Grammy-nominated song Mantra.

They’ll head out on tour later this month in support of the new album.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal

13. I Don't Know What To Say

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia