Bring Me The Horizon have released a lyric video for their new song Wonderful Life, featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth on guest vocals.

It's the band's second single from their upcoming album Amo, the follow-up to Mantra released this summer.

The lyric video shows the members of Bring Me The Horizon and Dani Filth engaging in various everyday tasks like mowing the lawn, washing the car, going for a jog and doing the grocery shopping.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, BMTH vocalist Oli Sykes said Amo includes songs that are poppier and weirder than anything they've done before.

Amo will be released January 11, 2019.

Bring Me The Horizon 2018/19 tour dates

Nov 05: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin UFO Im Velodrome

Nov 09: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 12: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 21: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 23: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia