Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s video for pop-tinged new single Medicine

Bring Me The Horizon have released an animated video for their new single Medicine.

It’ll feature on the Sheffield outfit’s upcoming studio album Amo, which will launch on January 25 via RCA.

It’s the third track taken from the follow-up to That’s The Spirit, with Mantra arriving last summer and Wonderful Life, which premiered with a lyric video starring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth back in October.

Medicine has a pop-tinged feel to it, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as BMTH frontman Oli Sykes previously spoke about the new album’s musical direction.

He told Metal Hammer: “There are some songs that are poppier than anything we’ve ever done before, but there are some songs that are weirder. Some that don’t even sound like rock songs.

"They’re still heavy and dark, but they tap into a different psyche and place. It sounds nothing like anything we’ve ever done before.”

Late last year, it was announced that Bring Me The Horizon had been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Song category for Mantra.

They’ll head out on tour later this month in support of the new album.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal

13. I Don't Know What To Say

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia