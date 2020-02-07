Wardruna announce details of new album Kvitravn

Wardruna have confirmed that their new album Kvitravn will be released on June 5 via Music For Nations. The first audio previews are due to drop on February 21.

Across 11 songs, Kvitravn (which means ‘white raven’) discusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.



Wardruna founder Einar Selvik reveals: "To recite and copy the past is not very difficult, but to understand and integrate ancient thoughts, tools and methods with real purpose into a creation that is relevant to the modern era is truly challenging and remains our prime goal in our work.

“Although the album carries a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has, in this context, little to do with me but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion – are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds.”

Musically, the album continues on from the Runaljod trilogy, yet marks a distinct evolution in Wardruna's unique sound. On it, the Norwegian band use a broad selection of traditional and historical instruments including Kravik-lyre, Trossingen-lyre, Taglharpa, Sootharp, Langeleik, Crwth, Goat-horn, Lur, Bronze-lur and flute. The album also features guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song.

Wardruna head out on tour in March and will play six shows in the UK and Ireland in June.

WARDRUNA 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR 2020

Mar 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Apr 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway

Apr 03: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Apr 04: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway

Apr 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

May 01: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

May 03: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland

May 04: Krakow ICE Congress Center, Poland

May 05: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia

May 07: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia

May 08: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania

Jun 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jun 05: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

June 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

June 07: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

June 09: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

June 10 Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany

June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

July 15-18 Colors of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 01: Savonlinna Opera Festival, Finland

Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 12-16: Midgardsblot Festival, Norway

Sep 05: Selb Festival Mediaval, Germany

Sep 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland