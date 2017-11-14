Walking Papers featuring Duff McKagan announce new album WP2

Walking Papers have announced that their new album titled WP2 will be released early next year.

The band features Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, The Missionary Position’s Jefferson Angell and Benjamin Anderson, along with former Screaming Trees man Barrett Martin.

The record is scheduled to arrive on January 19 via Loud & Proud Records and is now available to pre-order via PledgeMusic.

Angell says: “This record has exceeded my expectations of what I thought that might be. It perfectly captures the raw, explosive energy of a band primed from extensive touring while at the same time achieving the polish and elevation that comes from experimenting in the studio.

“Walking Papers is happier than a tornado in a trailer park to have our second record see the light of day via Loud & Proud Records.

“It’s been a white-knuckled nail-biter since its conception, and we are pleased to have Tom and Madelyn behind the wheel as we make our way to the delivery room!”

To mark the announcement, the band have released a short video teaser which can be watched below.

Walking Papers WP2 tracklist

My Luck Pushed Back Death On The Lips Red & White Somebody Else Yours Completely Hard To Look Away Before You Arrived Don’t Owe Me Nothin’ This Is How It Ends I Know You’re Lying Into The Truth

High Hopes: Walking Papers