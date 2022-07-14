Voyager reveal hilarious nautical themed video for Submarine

Australian electro prog rockers Voyager have shared an hilarious video for their brand new single Submarine which you can watch below.

Submarine is taken from A Voyage Through Time, the band's upcoming live set on Blu-ray and LP and which is released through Season of Mist on August 26.

A Voyage Through Time was originally recorded on August 10, 2021 at Magnet House in the bands hometown of Perth and aired on September 5, 2021 in celebration of the anniversary of the Voyager 1 Spacecraft that was launched by NASA.

"Danny told me that Submarine is about someone coming out of isolation and finding their feet in society once again post-Covid lockdown," reveals bass player Alex Canion. "But after the band let me have my fun on the track AND be the main character in the video, to me it feels more like a song for the bass players of the world, coming up from the depths and out of the huge shadows cast by guitarists and lead singers. So bass player or not, we hope you enjoy our new video as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Yoyager will also tour the UK supporting Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA on their tour in support of their most recent album Witness in Europe and England in September and October, which also includes an appearance at this year's Euroblast Festival.

Pre-order A Voyage Through Time.