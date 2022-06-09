Voyager share live clip of White Shadow from upcoming live release

Australian prog rockers Voyager have announced they will be releasing their  2021's A Voyage Through Time virtual performance on Blu-ray and LP on August 26 through Season of Mist. You can watch a clip of the band performing White Shadow below

A Voyage Through Time was originally recorded on August 10, 2021 at Magnet House in the bands hometown of Perth and aired on September 5, 2021 in celebration of the anniversary of the Voyager 1 Spacecraft that was launched by NASA.

"It’s time to immortalise A Voyage through Time," exclaims singer Danny Estrin. "After much demand we’re so happy to bring you our lockdown production on Blu-ray and vinyl - where we celebrate over two decades of Voyager."

Voyager recently came second in Australia's  Eurovision - Australia Decides, the Australian television contest to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, with their new song Dreamer. The band won the public vote.

The band will also tour the UK supporting Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA on their tour in support of their most recent album Witness in Europe and England in September and October, which also includes an appearance at this year's Euroblast Festival.

Pre-order A Voyage Through Time.

Voyager: A Voyage Through Time
01. To the Morning Light
02. The Eleventh Meridian
03. Sober
04. White Shadow
05. Devil in Me
06. I am the Revolution
07. Iron Dream
08. The Meaning of I
09. Hyperventilating
10. Summer Always Comes Again
11. Seasons of Age
12. To the Riverside
13. Ghost Mile
14. The Fragile Serene
15. Brightstar
16. Runaway

