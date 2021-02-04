VOLA return with new video for Straight Lines

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA return to action with a brand new video for Straight Lines. The song is taken from the quartet's upcoming album Witness, which will be released through Mascot Records on May 21. You can watch the video for Straight Lines and view the new artwork and tracklisting for Witness below.

“Imagine someone being on the run from the authorities," explains guitarist-singer Asger Mygind. "It is becoming increasingly hard for this person to hide, which “running low on straight lines” can be seen as a metaphor. He/she can’t just choose the direct route but has to be creative to escape. Whether the hunt is real or just in the person’s head should be an open question for the listener.”

Witness is the follow-up to 2018's Applause of a Distant Crowd, which saw the band explore society’s distractions from thoughtfulness and examined the way human relationships have evolved. Their new album goes a step further, shining a light on the subject of failed relationships, on a societal scale—the friction between leaders and followers, which is caused by the misuse of power.

“If I zoom in, the failure is born from unrequited love, grief, manipulative behaviour and insecurity," Mygind continues. "Connecting it with the album title, one could view the characters portrayed in the lyrics as being witnesses to the dissolution of the bond they have created with people in their lives.”

Witnes has been produced by the band and was mixed and mastered by the Grammy nominated Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amaranthe).

VOLA have previously released a video for The Head Mounted Sideways.

Pre-order Witness.



(Image credit: Mascott)

VOLA: Witness

1. Straight Lines

2. Head Mounted Sideways

3. 24 Light-Years

4. These Black Claws (ft. Shahmen)

5. Freak

6. Napalm

7. Future Bird

8. Stone Leader Falling Down

9. Inside Your Fur