Sparks announce 3 UK shows

Sparks have announced three UK dates in May in support of their 23rd studio album Hippopotamus.

Russell and Ron Mael will play sets at Glasgow’s O2 ABC on May 22, Leeds’ O2 Academy on May 23 and London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on May 24.

The brothers say: “We’re extremely thrilled to continue the celebration of Hippopotamus live in concert with all our UK fans.

“The joy you expressed last year was overwhelming. Bring on 2018!”

Sparks last played in the UK in September last year, with Classic Rock saying of their performance at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire: “The set careers through their past like a drunk pinball, pinging off new songs like the God-narrated What The Hell Is It This Time? and the recent hit Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me).

“Russell Mael remains in superb voice, while Ron remains static and emphatic – a brilliant night.”

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale from 9am on Friday (January 19) via Ticketmaster.

Sparks on their upcoming dates: "There'll be no props - just pure showmanship"