Von Hertzen Brothers announce live shows in England and Wales

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have announced they will return to UK shores for three live dates in February, with dates at Manchester, London and at Porthcawl's Winter's End Festival (not to be confused with Chepstow's Winter's End festival which takes place in April 2023).

“We are thrilled to open the new year with a bang by coming over to the UK to headline Planet Rock's awesome festival, Winter's End," says Mikko Von Hertzen. "The Planet Rock audience has always been amazing, and I'd say it feels like coming home when you come to play at one of their events.

"We didn't get a chance to play in Manchester last May and we've always had a great time playing in London, so we added those extra dates to our forthcoming trip. We are looking forward to playing our first gigs in the Kingdom. So far, we've only played in the Queendom. Hopefully all our fans can make it to (at least) one of these three shows!"

The band last performed in The UK in May in support of their latest album, Red Alert In The Blue Forest, which was released through their own label, Doing Being Music, on March 25.

The album’s underlying themes inspired a partnership with the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation with the aim to protect 50 hectares of ancient forest (‘The Blue Forest’) using funds raised from the campaign.

Sep 29: Zoetermeer De Boederij, The Netherlands

Sep 30: Baarlo Prog Power Europe, The Netherlands

Oct 01: Helsinki Viking Gabriella, Finland

Oct 07: Kuopio Sawohouse UG, Kuopio, Finland

Oct 08: Raahe Raahetalo, Finland

Oct 15: Lahti Mössö, Finland

Oct 20: Hyvinkää Hyvinkääsali, Finland

Oct 21: Tampere G Livelab, Finland

Oct 22: Nivala Tuiskula, Finland

Oct 28: Turku Utopia, Finland

Oct 29: Pori Kehräämö, Finland

Feb 01: Manchester Night And Day Cafe, UK

Feb 02: London The Garage, UK

Feb 03: Porthcawl Winter's End Festival, UK