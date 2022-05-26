Winter and Summer's End conform 2023 dates

Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival and Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival, organisers have announced that events will take place next year in both April and October.

Winter's End will take place between March 30 to April 2, while its Summer's End counterpart will take place from October 5 to 8.

"With so many bands, artists and festivals catching up with live shows after the pandemic, we think that it is vital to get those days in people’s diaries as early as possible and to allow people to buy three-day tickets if they wish," expalins co-organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones. "We are not quite ready to announce the venue as yet, so we recommend that anyone booking accommodation in Chepstow make sure they can cancel further down the line. We’re working on the lineups for both festivals right now, and the first announcements will be made shortly."

Three-day tickets which cover the Friday to Sunday of both events are available, while the Thursday will be a stand-alone event, and tickets will be sold separately.

Winter's End three day ticket.

Summer’s End 2023 early bird three day ticket.

Tickets for Summer’s End 2022 at the Drill Hall Chepstow from October 13-16, with headliners Major Parkinson, Mostly Autumn and Lazuli remain available here.