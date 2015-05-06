Volbeat blame venue for scrapped show

Volbeat say the decision to cancel a recent show in Canada was out of their hands, despite the venue reporting otherwise.

They’re on a North American tour with Anthrax and Crobot and were due to play the Calgary Stampede Corral on May 3. But just hours before the gig, Volbeat told fans via social media that the event had been scrapped due to safety concerns.

They said on Facebook: “It was determined by the building engineer that the building infrastructure was not adequate to support the requirements of the show. In order to ensure the safety of the fans and band, it was decided by the building not to proceed with the show.”

But Kurt Kadatz, director of community engagement and communication for the Stampede insists the venue had nothing to do with the cancellation.

He tells the Calgary Herald: “The Stampede did not make the decision to cancel the concert. We were ready to host a safe a successful concert with an equipment load that was safe and approved. The decision was made outside of the Stampede not to go ahead with the concert.

“We were surprised when, about 90 minutes before the concert, the promoter (AEG Live) let us know that a decision had been made not to go ahead.”

Volbeat have offered ticket holders a full refund.

Volbeat are writing material for the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, with frontman Michael Poulsen recently revealing they had 10 songs on the go for their sixth album.

The band’s only European date this year will be at Odense’s Thousand Year Forest, Denmark on August 1.