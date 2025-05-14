"The time is right for us to divert our full attention towards the next chapter of Bullet For My Valentine." Matt Tuck explains why the Poisoned Ascendancy tour is ending and Matt Heafy urges everyone to calm down

Earlier this week it was reported that the Trivium/Bullet For My Valentine "Poisoned Ascendancy" co-headline tour would be ending prematurely after shows conclude in North America, rather than initial plans to take the tour to other territories including South America.

Now Bullet For My Valentine have responded to defend their decision. Writing on Instagram, the band said, "The four of us collectively feel that the time is right for us to divert our full attention towards the next chapter of Bullet For My Valentine."

"We can’t wait to get back in the studio later this summer and finish what we promise you is our best album to date. To go along with this, we are already starting to make plans for the 2026 & 2027 touring cycles, hitting every corner. We are super excited to drop new music for you all. We value our fans above all else and are forever grateful for your support. We’ll be back with all of you very soon."

Bullet also appeared to acknowledge some dissatisfaction in the Trivium camp after bassist Paolo Gregoletto pointed to frontman Matt Tuck as the reason the tour was ending early and the official Trivium account commented, "“He’s the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew.”

In their Instagram post, Bullet wrote: "Being in this band is the most important thing to the four of us. We’re incredibly grateful to have been given the chance to look back at a pair of life-changing albums for us & Trivium, who we have nothing but respect and admiration for. To have a career spanning over 20+ years is an incredible achievement, and we understand all the dedication and sacrifice that comes with that.

The celebration of both these albums has been a career highlight for us, there’s 5 shows left out here in the US and then we embark upon a full month of summer festivals in June which we’re really looking forward to."

Trivium frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy has also weighed in, urging people to "calm down" in a video posted on Instagram.

"There was an initial plan, and the plan's changed," he explains. "You know us; we wanna be everywhere non stop and go-go-go and we'll happily play anytime, any place. They've got other plans to go do a record, so I respect that. I respect the fact things change. I think we definitely need - all of us - let's pull back on the negative stuff. Let's go back to remembering what we all love and that's loving bands and loving music."

"Sometimes plans change," he continues. "Sometimes that causes headaches and disagreements. It's like anything in life - like a relationship, like with your family, like with your co-workers... like any of that stuff. So let's pull back on all that stuff, let's keep it classy, keep it friendly."

Further in, he adds: "Don't let the press blow this stuff out of proportion. I saw Paolo's statements and they were right - we wanna play, we wanna do the thing. So let's not drag any of that back up. Let's end this on a positive note: this was fucking amazing, I can't believe it's been 20 years of Ascendancy and 20 years of The Poison. I wish them all the best in the world, can't wait to buy the new record the day it comes out."

Alongside the video, Heafy wrote: "My friends it's time to end the negativity and rise above all this TRV🤝 BFMV."