Volbeat: Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies

Volbeat have always embraced their metal roots, but now they’re really letting them shine through with album five. It’s their heaviest to date, and the addition of former Anthrax member Rob Caggiano to their ranks is clearly a factor. His full-on licks perfectly complement the band’s twisted rockabilly gangster style in ways that shouldn’t possibly work... but they do.

It all opens up with the acoustic strum of Let’s Shake Some Dust, which comes complete with harmonica and blues-soaked harp. The laidback ditty gently lulls the listener in before ripping into the metal grind of Dead But Rising, with devilish riffs that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Slayer album.

More heaviness can be found on the bonkers Doc Holliday (with added banjo) and there’s a guest appearance from the legend that is King Diamond. His falsetto vocals place the doom-driven Room 24 in a sonic stranglehold.

The biggest problem with Volbeat’s previous studio albums is that they didn’t always capture the band’s live energy, but that’s in the past now as Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies does just that. It’s anthemic, raucous, catchy and absolutely guaranteed to silence any critics who still think the band aren’t metal enough.