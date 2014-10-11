Volbeat working on 6th record

Volbeat have already started writing material for their sixth album, which they hope to release before the end of 2015.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says the band are toying around with some new songs during downtime on their current North American tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

Poulsen tells ArtistDirect: “I’m actually working on new songs right now. I just need to put work into them. I have snippets for at least three other songs. When I get home, I’ll start to put all of the pieces together. We’ll probably try them out again next tour. I’m in the writing process now.”

He adds that the group – who include former Anthrax guitarist Rob Caggiano – will look to progress their sound on the next record, without straying too far from what they are good at.

He says: “When it comes to Volbeat, it’s always all over the place, because I like it all. That’s why I formed Volbeat.

“There are so many styles, and it’s always going to sound like Volbeat. We’re not trying to change anything. We’re trying to progress but without changing too much.

“I already know how I like to write and how I like my songs to be. At the same time, we always try to come up with things we haven’t done before because that’s the beauty of inspiration. You can always find things you think are cool. On the next record, you’ll have all of those different styles.”

Volbeat released fifth album Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies last year.