Volbeat tour with Anthrax

Rob Caggiano will work with Anthrax again next year when they support his current band Volbeat on a North American tour.

The outfits will hit the road together for a run of shows starting on April 24 in Denver and ending on June 2 in New York. A total of 23 appearances have been confirmed, with more to be added. Crobot will open all shows.

Responding to the tour announcement, Anthrax said last night: “I think we know one of the dudes in the headliner…”

Guitarist Caggiano quit the thrash giants in January 2013 after 12 years with the band. He later said: “My heart wasn’t in it any more – I had a blast and they’ll always be family to me. But Anthrax was never a creative outlet for me.”

He was then hired to produce Volbeat’s fifth album Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies. But during the process frontman Michael Poulson asked him to join the band full-time, and he accepted. He was replaced in Anthrax by Jon Donais of Shadows Fall.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently discussed how close he came to joining Anthrax after they’d fired frontman Dan Nelson and before they reunited with Joey Belladonna, saying: “I wanted it so bad.”