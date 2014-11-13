Volbeat have 10 songs on the go

Volbeat have ideas for 10 new songs, according to singer Michael Poulsen.

The band previously said they aim to hit the studio around August next year to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies. They hope to release the new record before the end of 2015.

Now Poulsen has revealed he already has 10 tracks on the go, three of which the band have played together so far.

He tells The Jasta Show: “Right now I have ideas for 10 songs. Three of them we’re capable of playing right now. I haven’t written any lyrics yet. Right now it’s more music and melodies.”

Poulsen admits he finds it difficult to stop writing new material. He keeps a notebook and records ideas on his phone or his basic home studio – although a lot of them are scrapped when he goes back to listen to them.

He adds: “I buy a notebook every year when we have to sit down and write a new album. I have a notebook where I write down ideas and I have tonnes of stuff on my mobile where I just sit with an acoustic guitar and sing.

“I don’t have a really funky setup at home. I have an amp and a cassette record player. I can wake up and record, then I go to bed, and then the next morning, you push play and say, ‘What the fuck is that crap? What were you thinking?’ And you could go to bed and think this is the best idea you ever had. And you’re probably still sleeping when you’re recording. I don’t know what happens. But now and then, something good really pops up.

“When I’m home, my head is spinning all the time.”