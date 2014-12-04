Volbeat head to woods for only Euro show of 2015

Volbeat have announced they will play a gig in a Danish forest – and it will be their only European date of 2015.

The band plan to spend next year writing and recording the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies after taking some time off. But they have announced the one-off show for August 1, in Odense’s Thousand Year Forest – known locally as Tusindarsskoven.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “When we got this opportunity to play an exclusive show in Odense, it was one we couldn’t resist.

“It has been five years since we last played a big show in Odense, and we look forward to welcoming our fans from Denmark, elsewhere in Europe, and maybe from around the world as well.”

On the night, Volbeat will celebrate the 10th anniversary of debut album, The Strength/The Sound/The Songs and perform a set spanning their entire career.

Volbeat previously announced they will head out on a US tour with Anthrax next year.