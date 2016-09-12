Vola release Stray The Skies animated video

Vola have released an animated video for their track Stray The Skies.

It features on the Danish outfit’s upcoming debut album Inmazes, which is out on September 16 via Mascot Records.

They previously issued promos for Starburn and Gutter Moon.

The band say of the album: “It tries to capture this feeling of being trapped in mental mazes and not being able to fully experience happiness, basically. How is this struggle visualised in your own mind and how do your surroundings react to the behaviour caused by it.

“Where the EP Monsters deals with strategies on how to escape the negative thought patterns, Inmazes is more about the distance these thoughts can create between people.”

They’ll head out on the road across Europe with Katatonia and Agent Fresco – a run of dates which kick off later this month.

Vola say: “We are exceptionally excited about joining Katatonia and Agent Fresco on tour around Europe.

“These are two of our favourite bands, and it will be an absolute honour to share the stage with them. This is also a great opportunity to present Inmazes live and share something that we are very proud of, with all of you. Can’t wait to meet you out there.”

Inmazes is available for pre-order via iTunes.

The Inmazes cover art

Vola Inmazes tracklist

The Same War Stray The Skies Starburn Owls Your Mind Is A Helpless Dreamer Emily Gutter Moon A Stare Without Eyes Feed The Creatures Inmazes

Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden

Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Sep 29: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 02: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 09: Pratteln Konzertfabrik 27, Switzerland

Oct 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Oct 14: Lisbon Vivo, Portugal

Oct 15: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 17: Marseille Jas’ Rod, France

Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Germany

Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 01: Tampere Klubi Tampere, Finland

Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland

Nov 04: Turku Logomo, Finland

Nov 05: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

