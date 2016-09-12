Vola release Stray The Skies animated video

Vola have released an animated video for their track Stray The Skies.
It features on the Danish outfit’s upcoming debut album Inmazes, which is out on September 16 via Mascot Records.
They previously issued promos for Starburn and Gutter Moon.
The band say of the album: “It tries to capture this feeling of being trapped in mental mazes and not being able to fully experience happiness, basically. How is this struggle visualised in your own mind and how do your surroundings react to the behaviour caused by it.
“Where the EP Monsters deals with strategies on how to escape the negative thought patterns, Inmazes is more about the distance these thoughts can create between people.”
They’ll head out on the road across Europe with Katatonia and Agent Fresco – a run of dates which kick off later this month.
Vola say: “We are exceptionally excited about joining Katatonia and Agent Fresco on tour around Europe.
“These are two of our favourite bands, and it will be an absolute honour to share the stage with them. This is also a great opportunity to present Inmazes live and share something that we are very proud of, with all of you. Can’t wait to meet you out there.”
Inmazes is available for pre-order via iTunes.
- Listen to Lzzy Hale’s guest spot with Dream Theater
- The Dillinger Escape Plan tease I Panic In Dreams
- Trent Reznor, Mogwai score film Before The Flood
- Giraffe Tongue Orchestra tease Blood Moon video
Vola Inmazes tracklist
- The Same War
- Stray The Skies
- Starburn
- Owls
- Your Mind Is A Helpless Dreamer
- Emily
- Gutter Moon
- A Stare Without Eyes
- Feed The Creatures
- Inmazes
Vola 2016 tour dates with Katatonia and Agent Fresco
Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden
Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Sep 29: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 02: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland
Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 09: Pratteln Konzertfabrik 27, Switzerland
Oct 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain
Oct 14: Lisbon Vivo, Portugal
Oct 15: Madrid But, Spain
Oct 17: Marseille Jas’ Rod, France
Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Germany
Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Nov 01: Tampere Klubi Tampere, Finland
Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland
Nov 04: Turku Logomo, Finland
Nov 05: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Meet VOLA: Denmark's latest head-turning, genre-bending prog crew