Trent Reznor, Mogwai score film Before The Flood

Trent Reznor and Mogwai have teamed up to score the upcoming documentary film Before The Flood.

Joining them will be Reznor’s longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, who the Nine Inch Nails man worked with on the soundtracks to The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. Argentinian composer Gustavo Santaolalla is also involved with the project.

The film was directed by actor Fisher Stevens, while Leonardo DiCaprio serves as one of the executive producers. It focuses on “how climate change affects our environment and what society can do prevent the demise of endangered species, ecosystems and native communities across the planet.”

Stevens adds: “The incredible music composed for Before The Flood was one of the most unique collaborations I can think of in scoring a film.

“Reznor, Ross, Santaolalla, and Mogwai become one voice in capturing the emotion and feeling of Leonardo DiCaprio’s journey to understanding where we stand in terms of climate change, how far gone we are, what can we do about solving this issue and why people are still resistant to understanding how important it is.”

Before The Flood will arrive in theatres in Los Angeles and New York on October 21 and will air on the National Geographic Channel on October 30. Watch the trailer below. The soundtrack will also be released next month on a date still to be determined.

Earlier this year, Mogwai released the score for BBC documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.

