Listen to Lzzy Hale’s guest spot with Dream Theater

Dream Theater have streamed a new version of their track Our New World, featuring Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale.

The original song appears on the band’s latest album The Astonishing, which was released in January.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently said that, despite the acclaim they’d received, it would be a mistake for them to follow their 13th title with another concept album.

He reported: “This is a particular creative adventure for us, to write a concept album very much like a musical or a rock opera.

“I think that whatever we decide to do next – which we haven’t really decided – will be something very different. It’s not going to be another concept album. I don’t think that would be the best thing to do.

“But it will be some creative adventure that we’ll feel like we want to put our energies behind.”

Dream Theater launch a North American tour next month.

Dream Theater: The Astonishing tracklist

Act I

Descent Of The NOMACS Dystopian Overture The Gift Of Music The Answer A Better Life Lord Nafaryus A Savior In The Square When Your Time Has Come Act Of Faythe Three Days The Hovering Sojourn Brother, Can You Hear Me? A Life Left Behind Ravenskill Chosen A Tempting Offer Digital Discord The X Aspect A New Beginning The Road To Revolution

Act II

2285 Entr’acte Moment Of Betrayal Heaven’s Cove Begin Again The Path That Divides Machine Chatter The Walking Shadow My Last Farewell Losing Faythe Whispers On The Wind Hymn Of A Thousand Voices Our New World Power Down Astonishing

Oct 05: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Oct 07: Wilkes-Barre Kirby Center, PA

Oct 08: Hershey Theatre, PA

Oct 10: Concord Capitol Center, NH

Oct 12: Burlington Flynn Mainstage, VT

Oct 17: Greenvale Tilles Center, NY

Oct 18: Worcester Hanover Theatre, MA

Oct 19: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Oct 21: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Oct 22: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Oct 24: Grand Rapids DeVos Performance Hall, MI

Oct 25: Lakewood Civic Auditorium, OH

Oct 27: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Oct 28: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Oct 29: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

Oct 31: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Nov 01: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Nov 06: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Nov 09: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX

Nov 12: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Nov 13: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Nov 15: Tucson Centennial Hall, AZ

Nov 16: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Nov 19: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Nov 20: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Dec 02: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Dec 04: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

