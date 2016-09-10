Giraffe Tongue Orchestra tease Blood Moon video

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra have released a teaser clip for upcoming video Blood Moon.

The band, featuring William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Brent Hinds of Mastodon, will launch debut album Broken Lines on September 23.

Frontman DuVall recently said: “It has a lot of what people might expect – a lot of riffing, a lot of stuff going on. There’s a feast for the senses.

“But as much of that heavy, progressive stuff is there, there are also more straightforward tunes. A couple of them you might be able to dance to as much as headbang to. We all have eclectic tastes and we wanted to represent all of that.”

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra are rounded out by Deathklok’s Pete Griffin and former The Mars Volta drummer Thomas Prigden. John Theodore of Queens Of The Stone Age plays on two album tracks. They delivered their first live shows at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK last month.

Broken Lines will be released via Weinman’s Party Smasher label in association with Cooking Vinyl.

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra: Broken Lines tracklist

Adapt Or Die

Crucifixion

No-One Is Innocent

Blood Moon

Fragments & Ashes

Back To The Light

All We Have Is Now

Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want

Thieves And Whores

Broken Lines

