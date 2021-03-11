VOLA release animated video for 24 Light Years

Danish/Swedish prog rocker quartet VOLA have released a stunning new animated video for 24 Light Years, which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the quartet's upcoming album Witness, which will be released through Mascot Records on May 21. The video has been created by the band's bass player Nicolai Mogensen along with Anne Nørkjær Bang,.

"This song is one of my favourites from the forthcoming album, and it has been such a joy working on the track from a visual perspective," explains Mogensen. "Anne and I have been making videos together for a while. We like to try out new techniques and explore different styles of drawing and animation. For this one, we went for a more digital, spacy, and fluent look and vibe. Anne has made the drawings for the video while I worked with the animation. We still consider ourselves novices in this field, but we put a lot of time and love into this little piece of work. We really hope that you enjoy it!”

Witness is the follow-up to 2018's Applause of a Distant Crowd, which saw the band explore society’s distractions from thoughtfulness and examined the way human relationships have evolved. Their new album goes a step further, shining a light on the subject of failed relationships, on a societal scale—the friction between leaders and followers, which is caused by the misuse of power.

“The cover art of the album largely inspired the title," adds singer and guitarist Asger Mygind. To me, the image could either portray the close-up of an eye, or a zoomed-out image of something burning. In case of the eye, I imagine that it belongs to someone witnessing an event. Something huge and life changing. In case of burning, it is the viewer of the cover art who becomes the witness. Or maybe this burning is what the eye is looking at. No matter how I look at it, the concept of being a witness seems very present in the artwork.”

Witness has been produced by the band and was mixed and mastered by the Grammy nominated Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amaranthe).

VOLA have previously released videos for The Head Mounted Sideways and Straight Lines.

Pre-order Witness.