VOLA return with video for new song The Head Mounted Sideways

Danish prog quartet VOLA have released a video brand new song The Head Mounted Sideways. It's their first new music in two years following 2018s album, Applause Of A Distant Crowd. Check it out below.

“The ‘head-mounted sideways’ is a metaphor for ‘looking the other way,’” says frontman Asger Mygind. “I did not have any plan with the lyrics, but once I knew that they should convey anger, It was intuitive to talk about the decline of civilisations and not taking responsibility for the obvious decline. It doesn’t necessarily speak about Earth in 2020. What I felt was important to get across was the image of a world built on flawed morals, and how this world eventually crumbles and falls due to the cracks in the foundation.

The new song runs the gamut of the band's styles, from the opening heaviness to the haunting finale, featuring pointed lyrics such as ; “We should let the mud consume this thing we built / 80 years of drooling turned to streams of filth/Wounds appearing underneath the skin we killed / Head mounted sideways to shun the guilt” .

“We like contrasts, as it doesn’t just make it easier to create mood swings in the songs, but also the ability to change the point of view of the character that’s singing or being sung about,” adds Mygind. “In Head Mounted Sideways the point of view changes to one of the victims of the decline in the 2nd verse.”

VOLA will release their as-yet untitled third album in 2021.