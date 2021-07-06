Voivod launch Kickstarter for career-spanning documentary

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have launched a kickstarter campaign for a career-spanning documentary.

We Are Connected is fully endorsed by the band and management, along with past members Jason Newsted and Eric Forrest.

The band have now joined forces with metal film director Felipe Belalcázar to make their official documentary. “We have worked with Felipe in other projects and we have a mutual understanding of Voïvod’s story,” says Michel 'Away' Langevin. "Exclusive interviews and archive access combined with Away’s artwork will take you on a sci-fi, prog-metal journey into the Voïvod dimension."

“We managed to film about a quarter of the interviews planned before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and plan to resume production once cross-border restrictions are lifted,” adds Belalcázar.

Among the perks on offer for those fans donating are exclusive, limited-run art prints signed by drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin, in true Voïvod fashion, anaglyph (3D) album and film art for their wall, and a video download of their set at the 70k Tons of Metal cruise in 2018.

Voïvod’s crowdfunding campaign will run from July 6th to August 15th 2021, with shipping expected to begin in the last week of August.

Donate here.