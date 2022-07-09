Victoria K release video for symphonic Persephone

Australian prog metal quartet Victoria K have released a video for Persephone which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Kore, which will be released through Rockshot Records in October.

"This song came to us as different sections," explains singer and band leader Victoria Knight. "For example, the riff was a separate idea, then the chorus and so on. We found that all these sections coincidently just fell together. The name ‘Persephone’ comes from the same person that the album does. Persephone is the name that 'Kore’ took on when she became queen of Hades, meaning bringer of destruction.

"We wanted to then play with this idea in the music in this song, constantly switching from the softer melodic sections to the heavier aggressive sections. This is to portray the two minds that Persephone would be in. This song has come to be our favourite on the record, we feel like it encapsulates our sound and energy!"

Kore, which sees the band offering up progressive symphonic sound than 2020 debut Essentia, explores modern-day issues through the Homeric Hymn to Demeter (the story of Persephone). Knight conceptualised the idea for the album with her producer Lee Bradshaw.

"We wanted to take a new approach with this record and to grow our sound and bring something new to Victoria K.," Knight adds "Incorporating sounds from our vocalist’s ethnic culture and heritage is something we are so extremely proud of! A concept album is something we really wanted to explore, and we are so excited to bring you this ancient story and create a sonic experience and journey for all our listeners."

Pre-order Kore.

(Image credit: Rockshots Records)

Victoria K: Kore

1 - Prologue

2 - Raptum

3 - Mothers’ Garden

4 - The Child

5 - Persephone

6 - A Divine Revelation

7 - Tower

8 - Blasphemia

9 - Pomegranate

10 - The Afterlife

11 - Epilogue