Unearth and Darkest Hour announce co-headline tour

Unearth and Darkest Hour have announced a co-headline tour of Europe, dubbed the Death To False Metalcore tour.

The 12-date run starts in Köln, Germany, on March 21 and ends in Vienna, Austria, on April 1.

Joining the headliners will be Malevolence, Misery Signals and Left Behind.

“It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour," says Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps. "Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to."

"We've had the joy of touring with both Unearth and Misery Signals over the many years we have all been bands, and we are looking forward to carrying on tradition this March," adds Darkest Hour's Michael Schleibaum. "Each one of us has carved out a special place in the extreme music world, and we know some of you will be foaming at the mouth to get in the pit for this show, and that's just how we like it!"

The Death To False Metalcore 2019 tour dates

21 Mar: Köln, Essigfabrik, Germany

22 Mar: Brugge, Het Entrepot, Belgium

23 Mar: London, ULU, United Kingdom (without Malevolence)

24 Mar: Utrecht, Tivoli Pandora, Netherlands

25 Mar: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof, Germany

26 Mar: Hamburg, Markthalle, Germany

27 Mar: Berlin, SO36, Germany

28 Mar: Munich, Backstage, Germany

29 Mar: Leipzig, Conne Island, Germany

30 Mar: Prague, Futurum, Czech Republic

31 Mar: Budapest, A38, Hungary

01 Apr: Vienna, Arena, Austria