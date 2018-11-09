Unearth and Darkest Hour announce co-headline tour

Unearth and Darkest Hour have announced a co-headline tour of Europe, dubbed the Death To False Metalcore tour.
The 12-date run starts in Köln, Germany, on March 21 and ends in Vienna, Austria, on April 1.
Joining the headliners will be Malevolence, Misery Signals and Left Behind.
“It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour," says Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps. "Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to."
"We've had the joy of touring with both Unearth and Misery Signals over the many years we have all been bands, and we are looking forward to carrying on tradition this March," adds Darkest Hour's Michael Schleibaum. "Each one of us has carved out a special place in the extreme music world, and we know some of you will be foaming at the mouth to get in the pit for this show, and that's just how we like it!"
The Death To False Metalcore 2019 tour dates
21 Mar: Köln, Essigfabrik, Germany
22 Mar: Brugge, Het Entrepot, Belgium
23 Mar: London, ULU, United Kingdom (without Malevolence)
24 Mar: Utrecht, Tivoli Pandora, Netherlands
25 Mar: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof, Germany
26 Mar: Hamburg, Markthalle, Germany
27 Mar: Berlin, SO36, Germany
28 Mar: Munich, Backstage, Germany
29 Mar: Leipzig, Conne Island, Germany
30 Mar: Prague, Futurum, Czech Republic
31 Mar: Budapest, A38, Hungary
01 Apr: Vienna, Arena, Austria