Ulver, Godflesh, Venetian Snares and more to perform at legendary nightclub

This Spring, Old Empire are launching Vøid, a new series of live endeavours to take place at the iconic Fabric London, with headlining sets from the likes of Ulver, Godflesh and many more.

Across three separate nights, spanning three months – beginning on May 13th – various bands will be removed from their traditional rock venue settings and perform live for audiences to experience the full force and depth of their music through an intense, thumping nightclub PA system.

A unique experience, artists from different realms of rock have been invited to play at the iconic venue – voted World Number 1 Club in DJ Magazine's Top 100 Clubs Poll in both 2007 and 2008 – including the experimental Norwegians Ulver, with support from electronic artist Vatican Shadow, the warped sounds of Venetian Snares on June 17 and industrialists Godflesh taking the stage on July 15.

Tickets for all three shows are available via Vøid's official website. For the full list of dates and headliners (further guests to be announced shortly) see below.