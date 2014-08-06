Godflesh go 'back to core' with 3rd album

Godflesh will launch their third album, A World Lit Only By Fire, in October – and they've released a stream of New Dark Ages, the first of its ten tracks.
It’s the band’s first full-length outing since 2001’s Hymns, and follows their 2010 reunion after eight years apart. They launched an EP entitled Decline & Fall in June.
Justin K Broadrick recently said: “It’s getting straight back to the core of what this is all about. I think having a break from it has us probably even more inspired. It’s a really interesting record – extremely minimal and very, very brutal. Fairly unforgiving, I think.”
A World Lit Only By Fire will appear via Broadrick’s Avalanche Recordings on October 7.
Tracklist
New Dark Ages
Deadend
Shut Me Down
Life Giver Life Taker
Obeyed
Curse Us All
Carrion
Imperator
Towers Of Emptiness
Forgive Our Fathers