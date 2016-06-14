Twisted Sister trail Metal Meltdown DVD

Twisted Sister will launch their Metal Meltdown live DVD/Blu-Ray on July 22.

The band shared a trailer for the upcoming release, showcasing their performance at The Joint in Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel on their last tour. It was the first show they performed without their late drummer AJ Pero, who died of a heart attack aged 55 last year – with Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy filling in on drums.

Guitarist Jay Jay French says: “In the end, I believe we did what AJ would have wanted us to do and Mike Portnoy was a very big part of that decision in both an emotional and artistic way. This performance captured herein just two months after AJ’s death really was about our way to help memorialise the great AJ Pero.”

French says that he and his Twisted Sister bandmates Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and Mark Mendoza have “had no one but AJ” behind them since they formed in 1982.

He adds: “This concert has AJ’s influence permeating through our bloodstream in ways that I will never forget – and when we cut to AJ’s drum solo on the rear projection screen, we were all emotionally overwhelmed.”

The package will include bonus documentary Rockshow, with archive footage and exclusive interviews with the band.

Twisted Sister’s Forty And Fuck It farewell tour also wraps up this year.

Twisted Sister Metal Meltdown tracklist

What You Don’t Know

The Kids Are Back

Stay Hungry

The Beast

Shoot ‘Em Down

You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll

I Believe In Rock ‘N’ Roll

Under The Blade

I Am (I’m Me)

We’re Not Gonna Take It

The Fire Still Burns

The Price

Burn In Hell

A.J. Pero Tribute

I Wanna Rock

Come Out and Play

S.M.F.

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 24: Montebello Rock Fest, QC

Jul 14: Guitare En Scene Festival, France

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 23: Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico

Aug 05: Porispere Festival, Finland

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ

