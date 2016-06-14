Twisted Sister trail Metal Meltdown DVD

Twisted Sister will launch their Metal Meltdown live DVD/Blu-Ray on July 22.
The band shared a trailer for the upcoming release, showcasing their performance at The Joint in Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel on their last tour. It was the first show they performed without their late drummer AJ Pero, who died of a heart attack aged 55 last year – with Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy filling in on drums.
Guitarist Jay Jay French says: “In the end, I believe we did what AJ would have wanted us to do and Mike Portnoy was a very big part of that decision in both an emotional and artistic way. This performance captured herein just two months after AJ’s death really was about our way to help memorialise the great AJ Pero.”
- Guns N’ Roses are bookies’ favourites to headline Download 2017
- Motley Crue tour boss dishes dirt on final tour
- Clutch, Black Sabbath supergroup Dunsmuir set debut album date
- Mick Jagger, Keith Richards roles being cast for Exile On Main Street movie
French says that he and his Twisted Sister bandmates Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and Mark Mendoza have “had no one but AJ” behind them since they formed in 1982.
He adds: “This concert has AJ’s influence permeating through our bloodstream in ways that I will never forget – and when we cut to AJ’s drum solo on the rear projection screen, we were all emotionally overwhelmed.”
The package will include bonus documentary Rockshow, with archive footage and exclusive interviews with the band.
Twisted Sister’s Forty And Fuck It farewell tour also wraps up this year.
Twisted Sister Metal Meltdown tracklist
- What You Don’t Know
- The Kids Are Back
- Stay Hungry
- The Beast
- Shoot ‘Em Down
- You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll
- I Believe In Rock ‘N’ Roll
- Under The Blade
- I Am (I’m Me)
- We’re Not Gonna Take It
- The Fire Still Burns
- The Price
- Burn In Hell
- A.J. Pero Tribute
- I Wanna Rock
- Come Out and Play
- S.M.F.
Twisted Sister remaining tour dates 2016
Jun 18: Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Graspop Festival, Belgium
Jun 24: Montebello Rock Fest, QC
Jul 14: Guitare En Scene Festival, France
Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 23: Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico
Aug 05: Porispere Festival, Finland
Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ