Guns N’ Roses are bookies’ favourites to headline Download 2017

Following yesterday’s Hammer story speculating on potential headliners for next summer’s Download festival, we contacted bookmakers William Hill to get their professional opinion on who might fill the three top-of-the-bill slots in 2017.
William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly identified rock legends Guns N’ Roses and Metallica as the odds-on favourites to head up Download 2017, while also throwing in a few ‘wild card’ selections, including Marilyn Manson, pop-punks Fall Out Boy and two-time headliners System Of A Down as longer odds punts.
“I would personally love it if Bring Me The Horizon did it,” Crilly added.
Here’s the full rundown from William Hill:
Guns N’ Roses 1⁄12
Metallica 4⁄7
Nine Inch Nails 10⁄11
Queens Of The Stone Age 2⁄1
Slipknot 3⁄1
Biffy Clyro 4⁄1
Van Halen 6⁄1
Bring Me The Horizon 8⁄1
Linkin Park 8⁄1
Marilyn Manson 8⁄1
System Of A Down 8⁄1
Fall Out Boy 10⁄1
Foo Fighters 12⁄1
Tool 14⁄1
Bon Jovi 25⁄1