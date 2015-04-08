Twisted Sister announce farewell tour

Twisted Sister have announced they’re planning a 2016 farewell tour.

TMZ reports the band have confirmed they’ll hit the road for the final time next year on a global jaunt titled Forty And Fuck It.

Guitarist Jay Jay French previously said the band’s future was in doubt following the death of drummer AJ Pero who passed away last month while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. He’ll now be replaced by Mike Portnoy for the 2016 dates.

Further details will be issued in due course.

The band announced this week that they would hold a tribute night for Pero at New Jersey’s Starland Ballroom on June 13.

Portnoy said last month that he was working on a “full-blown” heavy metal album, but didn’t say who he was working with.