Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero dead at 55

Twisted Sister and Adrenaline Mob drummer AJ Pero has died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 55.

It happened in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he was on tour with Adrenaline Mob, who broke the news with an official statement via Facebook.

The band says: “We write this with tears in our eyes and our hearts broken to pieces. Our beloved brother AJ Pero peacefully passed away in his sleep this morning on the bus. We are in complete shock and our hearts and prayers go out to his family.

“It has been nothing short of an honour to have shared the stage with such a beautiful soul and legend. We love you AJ, rest in peace.”

Pero was a member of Twisted Sister from 1982-1986, in 1997 and again for a third spell from 2001 onwards. He joined Adrenaline Mob in 2013 following the departure of Mike Portnoy. The drummer appeared on the group’s 2014 album Men Of Honor, and their newly-released EP Dearly Departed.

Twisted Sister followed Adrenaline Mob’s statement with one of their own, writing “The members of Twisted Sister are profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of our brother, AJ Pero.

“The band, crew and most importantly the family of AJ Pero thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Twisted Sister members paid individual tributes to their late bandmate, with frontman Dee Snider saying: “Today I lost a brother. Anthony Jude Pero passed away. AJ was the final piece in a band that would become an international sensation and one of the greatest live rock acts to ever hit the stage.

“His sledgehammer assault on the drums helped drive Twisted Sister and I to greatness and inspired me to rock every single show.”