Mick Jagger, Keith Richards roles being cast for Exile On Main Street movie

The Rolling Stones’ experiences while making classic album Exile On Main Street are to be explored in a feature film about the band.

And director Andy Goddard – known for his work on TV series Downton Abbey and Marvel’s superhero shows on Netflix – is currently aiming to cast actors in the lead roles of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Entitled Exile On Main Street: A Season In Hell With The Rolling Stones, it’s based on the 2008 book by Robert Greenfield. Deadline.com reports that filming is set to commence towards the end of this year.

The double-album was originally released in 1972 after three years of writing followed by recording sessions in the cellars of a villa in France. It frequently appears in lists of the greatest records of all time.

In 2010 guitarist Richards told Rolling Stone: “It was a strange atmosphere – it was very, very murky and dusty. Listning all the way through now, I think it still holds up on its own.”

The band this month released an extended version of live set Stripped entitled Totally Stripped. Richards recently reported that work on their next album had been completed. They’ll play the inaugural Desert Trip festival in California in October alongside The Who, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Roger Waters.

Rolling Stones albums ranked from worst to best