Turn up the volume on Dry January with BrewDog’s sale on alcohol-free beers

Dry January is here and BrewDog are making the quest to overcome the gastronomic indulgences of the festive season that little bit easier by cutting the price on their range of alcohol-free beers.

The Scottish brewer has slashed the price of their 24-can mixed pack from £22.95 to £17.25, while the 48-can variety has been reduced from £45.75 down to £34.45 – a couple of deals that are guaranteed to add a bit of fizz to Dry January and lift the spirits on these gloomy, dark days.

Inside both packs you’ll find BrewDog’s Punk AF, Lost AF, Nanny State and the limited edition Elvis AF. And that’s not all – as BrewDog have also cut the price of individual packs of their alcohol-free beer including the non-alcoholic Hazy AF creation.

While you’re on the site, you can also pick up a four pack of the alcohol-free Ghost Walker – BrewDog’s collaboration with Lamb Of God – for £10.45.

Speaking about the beer, Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe said: “It was conceived, designed and first tasted while on tour – music drove it into existence. Right now is a strange time for everyone, but we’re stoked to provide a non-alcoholic option for those who want to have a brew while cranking some tunes safely at home.”

For more on Ghost Walker, check out Randy talking about the brew in the video below.

Explore our booze guides