Oasis fans smash Wembley beer record by drinking 250,000 pints each night

Oasis fans have smashed the record for the number of pints of beer sold at an event at London's Wembley Stadium – by necking 250,000 cold ones every night.

With a pint costing $8.20 at the giant stadium, that adds up to just over £2million worth of beer being sold at each of the reunited Manchester band's shows.

The figures were released by the catering company which operates at the venue and reported in The Times.

By comparison, 120,000 pints were sold during Coldplay's Wembley shows last year and just 40,000 were sunk by fans at Taylor Swift's 2024 Wembley shows.

According to The Times, 4,500 kegs move through the stadium for each Oasis gig at Wembley – of which the band will play seven in total.

And those figures don't take into account the huge increase in business being enjoyed by pubs around Wembley as the Oasis reunion rolls through.

Martin Williams, chief executive of restaurant group Evolv, says: "It’s a very welcome boost to the industry which, no thanks to the Chancellor, has not had an easy ride over the past year."

The hugely successful tour continues in London for two more nights this weekend before heading north to Edinburgh. The full list of remaining dates can be viewed below.

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil