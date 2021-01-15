Transatlantic release video for new single Looking For The Light

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have released a video fo their new single Looking For The Light. It's taken from their upcoming fifth album The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version), which is out on February 5, 2021 via InsideOut. An alternate version of the song will also be available on The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version), out the same day.

“Looking For The Light is one of the heavier tracks on The Absolute Universe," says drummer Mike Portnoy. "In the tradition of Transatlantic sharing all lead vocals, this track gave me my showcase to deliver the lead vocals as it called for a bit more of an aggressive approach.

"This is one of the few tracks that remains primarily the same and appears on both versions of the album. However not content to keep it simple, the version included on the music video is actually a unique version which combines both Looking For The Light and its Reprise from later in the album into one combined version available only here in this video.”

Each album will be available on CD, LP & digitally. But there will also be what has been called The Absolute Universe: The Ultimate Edition, which collects both versions together in one lavish package that includes 5LP’s, 3CD’s & a Blu-ray that contains a 5.1 surround sound mix with visuals & a behind the scenes documentary. All editions have unique artwork created by Thomas Ewerhard.

Transatlantic have previously released videos for The World We Used To Know and Overture/Reaching For The Sky.

Pre-order The Absolute Universe.