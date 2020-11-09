Transatlantic announce new album with video trailer

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have announced they will return with brand new studio album The Absolute Universe on February 5. The band have released a video trailer with a snippet of new music which you can watch below.

Released on Inside Out Music, the band’s first new music since 2014’s Kaleidoscope, with The Absolute Universe the band have done something unique and created two versions of the record: The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version) & The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version).

“We've got two versions of this album. There is a two CD presentation, which is 90 minutes long, and a single one - that's 60 minutes. However, the single CD is NOT merely an edited version of the double CD. They each contain alternate versions and even in some cases, new recordings. We wrote fresh lyrics and have different people singing on the single CD version tracks as compared to those on the double CD. Some of the song titles have also been changed, while others might remain the same, but compositionally what you'll hear has been altered. You must appreciate that what we have done is unique. We revamped the songs to make the two versions different.”

“We did write some new music for the single CD,” adds bassist Pete Trewavas. “What's more, there are also differences in the instruments used on some of the tracks across the two records.”

“I always try not to compare albums as much as possible,” says Neal Morse. “It’s very difficult when you’re trying to be creative, because your natural instinct is to constantly compare. But in order to create you have to kind of step away from that. Having said that, I would say this would have more in common with The Whirlwind album (the band's third, from 2009) than others that we’ve created.”

Each album will be available on CD, LP & digitally. But there will also be what has been called The Absolute Universe: The Ultimate Edition, which collects both versions together in one lavish package that includes 5LP’s, 3CD’s & a Blu-ray that contains a 5.1 surround sound mix with visuals & a behind the scenes documentary. All editions have unique artwork created by Thomas Ewerhard. The full list of formats is below, and pre-orders start on the 20th November:

The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version) - Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+CD and digital Album

The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version) - Special Edition 2CD Digipak, 3LP+2CD Boxset, digital Album

The Absolute Universe: The Ultimate Edition

Limited Deluxe Clear 5LP+3CD+Blu-Ray Box-set – contained within a foil-finished lift-off box with extended 16-page LP booklet & 60x60cm poster.

Pre-orders open on November 20.