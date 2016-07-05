Trending

Tortoise add more European tour dates

By Prog  

American post-rock band Tortoise extend their European trek in support of latest album The Catastrophist

Tortoise
Tortoise

Tortoise have added more European tour dates over the coming months.

The American post-rock band announced their spring trek in April in support of latest album The Catastrophist with further dates planned through the year.

The band also announced that they’ve rescheduled their London headline show from the Electric Ballroom on July 7 to London’s Dome at Tufnell Park on November 15.

Tortoise tour dates 2016

Jul 04: Karlsuhe Tollhaus, Germany
Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Jul 09: Lublin Different Sounds Art N Music Festival
Jul 12: Rotterdam Annabel, Netherlands
Jul 13: Antwerp Rivierenhof, Belgium
Jul 15: Savona Finale Ligure, Italy
Jul 16: Rome VIlla Ada, Italy
Jul 17: Milan Carraponte, Italy
Jul 18: Faenza Strade Blu, Italy
Oct 27: Nantes Soy Festival, France
Oct 28: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
Oct 29: Vendome Les Rockomotives Festival, France
Oct 30: Feyzin Epicerie Moderne, France
Oct 31: Reims La Cartonnerie, France
Nov 01: Leipzig COnne Island, Germany
Nov 04: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 07: Bochum Bahnof Langendreer, Germany
Nov 08: Nonn Harmonie, Germany
Nov 11: Bremen Lagerhaus, Germany
Nov 15: London Dome Tufnell Park, UK

Tortoise live in London

See more Prog news