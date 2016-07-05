Tortoise add more European tour dates

Tortoise have added more European tour dates over the coming months.
The American post-rock band announced their spring trek in April in support of latest album The Catastrophist – with further dates planned through the year.
The band also announced that they’ve rescheduled their London headline show from the Electric Ballroom on July 7 to London’s Dome at Tufnell Park on November 15.
Tortoise tour dates 2016
Jul 04: Karlsuhe Tollhaus, Germany
Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Jul 09: Lublin Different Sounds Art N Music Festival
Jul 12: Rotterdam Annabel, Netherlands
Jul 13: Antwerp Rivierenhof, Belgium
Jul 15: Savona Finale Ligure, Italy
Jul 16: Rome VIlla Ada, Italy
Jul 17: Milan Carraponte, Italy
Jul 18: Faenza Strade Blu, Italy
Oct 27: Nantes Soy Festival, France
Oct 28: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
Oct 29: Vendome Les Rockomotives Festival, France
Oct 30: Feyzin Epicerie Moderne, France
Oct 31: Reims La Cartonnerie, France
Nov 01: Leipzig COnne Island, Germany
Nov 04: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 07: Bochum Bahnof Langendreer, Germany
Nov 08: Nonn Harmonie, Germany
Nov 11: Bremen Lagerhaus, Germany
Nov 15: London Dome Tufnell Park, UK