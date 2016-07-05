Tortoise add more European tour dates

Tortoise have added more European tour dates over the coming months.

The American post-rock band announced their spring trek in April in support of latest album The Catastrophist – with further dates planned through the year.

The band also announced that they’ve rescheduled their London headline show from the Electric Ballroom on July 7 to London’s Dome at Tufnell Park on November 15.

Jul 04: Karlsuhe Tollhaus, Germany

Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jul 09: Lublin Different Sounds Art N Music Festival

Jul 12: Rotterdam Annabel, Netherlands

Jul 13: Antwerp Rivierenhof, Belgium

Jul 15: Savona Finale Ligure, Italy

Jul 16: Rome VIlla Ada, Italy

Jul 17: Milan Carraponte, Italy

Jul 18: Faenza Strade Blu, Italy

Oct 27: Nantes Soy Festival, France

Oct 28: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Oct 29: Vendome Les Rockomotives Festival, France

Oct 30: Feyzin Epicerie Moderne, France

Oct 31: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Nov 01: Leipzig COnne Island, Germany

Nov 04: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 07: Bochum Bahnof Langendreer, Germany

Nov 08: Nonn Harmonie, Germany

Nov 11: Bremen Lagerhaus, Germany

Nov 15: London Dome Tufnell Park, UK

Tortoise live in London