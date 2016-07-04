Defy The Ocean stream Elderflower

Defy The Ocean have made their single Elderflower available to stream via TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the London band’s upcoming EP, due for release on September 2.

Singer/guitarist Chris Theor tells TeamRock: “Elderflower is the title track to the EP and really encapsulates the main thematic thread that ties all the tracks together, that of change in the face of resistance.

“In this case it tells the story of someone seeking to come to terms with their gender identity later in life. It’s one of our favourite tracks because the music marries so well with the story, and despite its relative structural simplicity, it takes you on an emotive journey that spans resignation, anger, acceptance and regret, all in the space of three short minutes.”